Police investigating road-rage murder on Long Island

BALDWIN, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating a road-rage murder in Nassau County.

Detectives say an intoxicated driver involved in a two-car crash beat the other driver so brutally that he killed him.

The cars crashed Saturday night at an intersection in Baldwin. Police say Patrick Destine, 26, kicked the other driver, a 54-year-old man in his head repeatedly.

After a short foot chase, police arrested Destine.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Destine is charged with second-degree murder and DWI.

