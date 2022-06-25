Police find suspicious device with chemicals, BB pellets at Long Island school

By Eyewitness News
MERRICK, Long Island (WABC) -- There was a disturbing discovery at a school on Long Island where police found a suspicious device with chemicals and BB pellets in it.

A parent taking their child to school first spotted the device at Norman Levy Lakeside School in Merrick.

Bomb-sniffing dogs went through the schools in the area to make sure nobody was in danger.

In addition to the device with BBs in it, officials say they found several other devices without BBs that had already exploded.



Police are looking for fingerprints and video to help them determine who left the devices.

