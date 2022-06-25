Police find suspicious device with chemicals, BB pellets at Long Island school

A parent taking their child to school first spotted the device at Norman Levy Lakeside School in Merrick.
Bomb-sniffing dogs went through the schools in the area to make sure nobody was in danger.
In addition to the device with BBs in it, officials say they found several other devices without BBs that had already exploded.
Police are looking for fingerprints and video to help them determine who left the devices.
ALSO READ: Woman held hostage in NYC uses Grubhub food delivery to alert police
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.