Winter Wonderland exhibit at Long Island arts center created by people with special needs

A new arts center is open on Long Island that has a Winter Wonderland exhibit created by people with special needs.

HUNTINGTON STATION, Long Island (WABC) -- A new arts center is open on Long Island that has a Winter Wonderland exhibit created by people with special needs.

The Rise in Spirit Community Center on Melville Road in Huntington Station has a 150-foot giant mural featuring a scene from the movie, 'The Polar Express.'

It took nearly seven years for more than one thousand people with autism and special needs to create the display.

Center workers say the mural was very therapeutic for the participants.

The center is considering using the second floor to expand the winter wonderland.

More than 360 people visit the center every week.

MORE NEWS: 7 On Your Side's Holiday Shopping Guide

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.