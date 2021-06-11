Society

How to make the most of a Long Island staycation this summer

NICKERSON BEACH PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- For Long Island beach lovers, cabana season is officially upon us.

For those renting the small, yet convenient spaces at Nickerson Beach, the summer of 2021 certainly seems brighter than last year, when many decided the $4,000 cabana cost for the season just wasn't worth it with all of the restrictions.

"It was very restrictive. It was basically like, you were renting a locker to put your chairs in," said Lisa Seltzer.

Now, the challenge is bringing people back.

"And if you look around you'll see many of them still have the zip ties, which means they were not rented. They still have them shut down, so I'm sure financially, just like everyone else, they're trying to bounce back," said Matthew Fields.



The county now has a brand new offer - for $500, you can rent a cabana for two weeks, and have a staycation with access to the pool, the pitch and putt, tennis, and other recreational sports. Most importantly, you will also get the surf and the sand.

"The concessionaire is going to be doing clam bakes here, we're gonna get a steel drum band - so you get the whole experience of being away, while you're here in the 516 area code," said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.

If two weeks at Nickerson seems long or costly, there is always camping. You just need an RV. It is $47 per night for a full hook-up if you have a leisure pass. It is $72 if you do not have the pass.

The goal for the summer is crystal clear - the more people who stay local, spend locally. The beach is a vital part of that ecosystem.

Watch our special Kickoff to a Long Island Summer here!



