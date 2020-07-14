Coronavirus News: 2 Long Island pools reopen after several staffers come down with COVID-19

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6292604" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.

OYSTER BAY, Long Island (WABC) -- Two swimming pools on Long Island are now reopen after several staffers came down with COVID-19.Ninety-year-old Joe Vente carries every single pool ID he's ever had to prove that he's been a member since 1969.Vente and others are dedicated swimmers at the Plainview-Old Bethpage Community Pool, where the dynamic has now changed dramatically."I think it's terrible that we're in this situation," Vente said.This pool, and the Margorie Post Community Pool in Massapequa, were both shut down for two days after one lifeguard at each pool tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, along with a second pool employee in Plainview."We have taken every precaution and adhered to every protocal," Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joe Saladino said.But the supervisor stopped short on Tuesday, of saying lifeguards and staff will now be required to get regular COVID-19 testing.It was contact tracing from other cases, that led to the first positive test, and then the town worked quickly to contain it.Swimmers say the pools are well cleaned and the rules are strictly enforced. So, they are keeping the faith for now."Every day I come, and I get to swim, I'm thankful," Plainview swimmer Michelle Aguirre said. "Because I don't know that it will stay open the whole summer."For Vente, who is 90 years old, the current situation is both a risk and a lifeline."This is exercise, which I've been doing for so many years," Vente said. "It means a lot to come here. It does."