coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: 2 Long Island pools reopen after several staffers come down with COVID-19

COVID-19 News and Information
By
OYSTER BAY, Long Island (WABC) -- Two swimming pools on Long Island are now reopen after several staffers came down with COVID-19.

Ninety-year-old Joe Vente carries every single pool ID he's ever had to prove that he's been a member since 1969.

Vente and others are dedicated swimmers at the Plainview-Old Bethpage Community Pool, where the dynamic has now changed dramatically.

"I think it's terrible that we're in this situation," Vente said.

This pool, and the Margorie Post Community Pool in Massapequa, were both shut down for two days after one lifeguard at each pool tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, along with a second pool employee in Plainview.

RELATED | Suffolk County, Long Island cases "moving in the wrong direction"

"We have taken every precaution and adhered to every protocal," Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joe Saladino said.

But the supervisor stopped short on Tuesday, of saying lifeguards and staff will now be required to get regular COVID-19 testing.

It was contact tracing from other cases, that led to the first positive test, and then the town worked quickly to contain it.

Swimmers say the pools are well cleaned and the rules are strictly enforced. So, they are keeping the faith for now.

"Every day I come, and I get to swim, I'm thankful," Plainview swimmer Michelle Aguirre said. "Because I don't know that it will stay open the whole summer."

For Vente, who is 90 years old, the current situation is both a risk and a lifeline.

"This is exercise, which I've been doing for so many years," Vente said. "It means a lot to come here. It does."

WATCH THE SERIES: EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 6 below)
EMBED More News Videos

Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
EMBED More News Videos

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.



REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed

Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnassau countyoyster bayreopen long islandcoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandswimmingpoolhealth care
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
Coronavirus Updates: Daily deaths hit new high in Florida; Quarantine list grows
COVID News: Coronavirus spread at Fourth of July party
COVID Updates: California locked back down; NY schools reopen plan
COVID Updates: NY hospitalizations drop to lowest since March
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dismembered body found in NYC building: Sources
Video shows NYC gunmen who killed toddler; $15,000 reward offered
COVID News: Coronavirus spread at Fourth of July party
Trump holds news conference at White House: WATCH LIVE
Coronavirus Updates: Daily deaths hit new high in Florida; Quarantine list grows
Protesters call for more policing amid rise in gun violence
Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews exit 'Dancing with the Stars'
Show More
Quarantine Update: NY, NJ, CT add 4 states to mandatory isolation list
Popular Jersey Shore pizzeria closing locations after positive tests
Wall collapse in Brooklyn forces evacuation of 3 buildings
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students
Governor Murphy talks COVID response, school in fall on GMA
More TOP STORIES News