Teen shot in the leg at Long Island park

FARMINGDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- A teen was shot in the leg at a park on Long Island.
A bullet hit the 15-year-old in the leg around 5 p.m. at Allen Park in Farmingdale.
There is no word from investigators on a motive for the shooting.
The teen is currently in stable condition at the hospital.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.
