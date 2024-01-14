WATCH LIVE

Teen shot in the leg at Long Island park

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, January 14, 2024 10:27PM
FARMINGDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- A teen was shot in the leg at a park on Long Island.

A bullet hit the 15-year-old in the leg around 5 p.m. at Allen Park in Farmingdale.

There is no word from investigators on a motive for the shooting.

The teen is currently in stable condition at the hospital.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

