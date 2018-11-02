Long Island travel agent accused of scamming cruise trip clients

Eyewitness News
VALLEY STREAM, Long Island (WABC) --
A Long Island travel agent is accused of scamming at least six clients out of more than $10,000.

Police say Darlene Buonauro accepted a couple's reservation for a cruise to Alaska to celebrate their 15th anniversary.

The couple told friends and family about the cruise and four other people also booked a trip through her agency, Learning Through Travel Journeys in Bellmore.

When they didn't receive travel documents, they contacted the cruise line and were told their reservation was canceled due to non-payment.

"Instead of the luxury Alaskan cruise that they paid for, this unscrupulous travel agent allegedly left her victims high and dry when she stole their cruise fare," Nassau County DA Madeline Singas said.

She encouraged any other potential victims to call the Financial Crimes Bureau at 516-571-2149.

Buonauro, 57, of Wantagh, is charged with scheme to defraud in the first degree.

The District Attorney's office offered tips on what to look for when using a travel agent.

--In addition to travel agency documents, ask for a copy of the booking confirmation issued by the cruise line, airline, hotel at the time of the initial deposit.

--If purchasing travel insurance through the travel agent, ask the name of the insurance carrier. In addition to travel agency documents, ask for a copy of the travel insurance confirmation and the policy. (Note: some travel insurance companies provide additional benefits if insurance is purchased within 15 days of the booking)

--If the travel involves a cruise, note the date on which payment is required in full and how much money has already been paid and when it was paid.

--If the travel involves a cruise, note the date on which full payment is due. Request confirmation issued by the cruise line showing that full payment has been made.

--Luggage tags and boarding passes should be those issued by the cruise line or airline, not the travel agent.
--Check with Consumer Affairs to see if any complaints against the travel agent/agency.

--Payments by credit card may be reversible/may offer greater protection to the consumer because the charge can be disputed if the service was not received. Payment by check or by debit card would require a refund from the travel agent. In any event, always keep copies of records of payment.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelscamcruise shipNassau CountyBellmore
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
Road closures, transit changes for the NYC Marathon
Police: 2 dead, including shooter, at yoga studio in Florida
Mom fights to have son removed from chemo after clean bill of health
NYPD: No evidence of a crime in case of duct-taped sisters
School bus driver finds boy dead of hit-and-run at bus stop
Man found guilty in party stabbing murder in NYC apartment
Girl bites into pin in Halloween candy
Show More
Police: Parent assaults 11-year-old football player at game
Sandy-damaged home under construction collapses on LI
3 women wanted for beating wig store employee in Queens
49ers cheerleader takes a knee before Raiders game
Passengers flee out windows on wild ride to Queen Mary
More News