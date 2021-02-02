weather

Heavy snow causes power outage concerns on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
LONG ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- There are concerns the combination of heavy, freezing snow and wind could lead to widespread power outages on Long Island.

Monday night, PSEG Long Island had restored power to more than 11,600 customers. An additional 5,382 customers were still without service.

They said the vast majority of the outages were in Suffolk County.

That's after the snow alone caused problems for drivers and plow operators.

Many side streets were packed with thick snow that turned to ice as the sun went down.

Drivers who thought it was safe to go out became stuck, making it impossible for plows to get through the clear that snow and ice away.

Some parts of the island saw 16 inches of snow, and it's not even over yet.

As always with these storms, there's also concerns about coastal flooding on the South Shore. On Monday, the Great South Bay looked more like a glacier.
EMBED More News Videos

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone joins Eyewitness News for an update on the snowstorm impact on Suffolk County.



Suffolk County mobilized 300 snow response vehicles while Nassau County had 115 plow trucks and 21,000 tons of salt and sand.
EMBED More News Videos

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran has an update on snow storm preps in the area.



Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a State of Emergency for several counties including Nassau and Suffolk.


MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
Winter Storm alerts issued by the National Weather Service

SEND YOUR SNOW PHOTOS HERE:


national geographic covid newsletter sign up



ADDITIONAL WINTER STORM COVERAGE
Current winter storm forecast
Snow Stream live winter storm updates
New York CIty declares state of emergency
Mass transit and travel information
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernassau countysuffolk countysnow stormaccuweathersnowwinterweatherstormforecast
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Plows making progress in Hudson Valley, but icy conditions persist
NYC digs out from monster snowstorm
Crews work to clear snow, rescue cars from icy floods in NJ
How much snow where you live?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: More snow today from marathon nor'easter
2 rescued from sinking truck in icy water during storm
How much snow where you live?
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
LIVE | Groundhog Day 2021: Punxsutawney Phil to make prediction
Live Updates: Nor'easter shuts down much of the Tri-State
NYC digs out from monster snowstorm
Show More
Plows making progress in Hudson Valley, but icy conditions persist
Crews work to clear snow, rescue cars from icy floods in NJ
Officers who pepper-sprayed 9-year-old suspended
'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond dies at 44 of cancer
LIRR, Metro-North, above-ground subway service resumes Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News