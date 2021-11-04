Pets & Animals

2,500 pound bison captured, returned to farm after running loose in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

2,500-pound bison escapes farm in New Jersey

MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 2,500-pound bison was on the loose in New Jersey.

The animal escaped from its home in Marlboro Township.

Animal control tracked the bison down and safely tranquilized it.

The bison, named Bison-tennial, was returned to the large farm where he lives with other bison a few miles from where he was discovered.



Monmouth County SPCA said, "Thanks to the quick response and planning from our team, no humans or animals were harmed, and when this giant horned fluffernutter wakes up, he'll be home sweet home!"

The SPCA also released some facts about the bison saying that he is at a perfect body weight, and the photo posted was at an angle that made him look thin, he happily lives with other bison, and the bison on the farm are pets and not used for meat.

ALSO READ | 12-year-old boy describes crocodile attack, rescue at Cancun resort
EMBED More News Videos

A 12-year-old Philadelphia boy speaks to 'Good Morning America' about the attack at a Mexico resort.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmonmouth countyanimal rescueanimal
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
Show More
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News