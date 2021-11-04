2,500 pound bison captured, returned to farm after running loose in New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11172743" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 12-year-old Philadelphia boy speaks to 'Good Morning America' about the attack at a Mexico resort.

MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 2,500-pound bison was on the loose in New Jersey.The animal escaped from its home in Marlboro Township.Animal control tracked the bison down and safely tranquilized it.The bison, named Bison-tennial, was returned to the large farm where he lives with other bison a few miles from where he was discovered.Monmouth County SPCA said, "Thanks to the quick response and planning from our team, no humans or animals were harmed, and when this giant horned fluffernutter wakes up, he'll be home sweet home!"The SPCA also released some facts about the bison saying that he is at a perfect body weight, and the photo posted was at an angle that made him look thin, he happily lives with other bison, and the bison on the farm are pets and not used for meat.----------