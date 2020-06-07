DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- New video shows two burglars using hammers to break a glass display at a store in Brooklyn before stealing $29,000 worth of jewelry.
Police say the pair forced open a side door at the Macy's in downtown Brooklyn last Sunday night.
Authorities believe they're also responsible for a second break-in at a CVS on 8th Avenue in Manhattan a couple hour earlier.
In that incident, they allegedly stole electronic equipment and bottles of water.
Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Thieves use hammer to steal $29K in jewelry from New York City Macy's
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News