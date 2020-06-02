George Floyd protests live updates: Video shows dramatic post-looting damage in Bronx

FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) -- It was a shocking scene in the Fordham section of the Bronx Tuesday morning, as the extent of damage caused by looting and violence overnight became clear.
Residents along the Grand Concourse just south of Fordham Road woke up to a scene that looked like a tornado had struck the area.
Video from NewsCopter 7 showed pharmacies, beauty supply stores, delicatessens and other businesses with their front windows smashed and items smashed and strewn across the street.
It came after a night that saw fires, vandalism, looting and violence against NYPD officers.
The neighborhood stores near Yankee Stadium appear to have borne the brunt of the violence.
