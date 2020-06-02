George Floyd protests live updates: NYPD officer struck by car amid looting, violence in Bronx

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- A pattern of violence continued in New York City overnight, despite the 11 o'clock curfew that expired at 5 a.m. Tuesday.This time the violence spread into the Bronx, with fires, looting and officers attacked.Cellphone video circulating on social media showed a sergeant struck at the intersection of Walton Avenue and East 170th Street in Tremont.It happened around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday as the officer was responding to reports of break-ins nearby.And those break-ins happened in multiple locations in the borough.Police with helmets on were seen marching down Burnside Avenue after reports of people throwing objects at officers as other set fires in the street and looted stores.Overnight, Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr. spoke out, saying in a statement:This is not who we are, we are better than this! This is not how we seek justice! What we saw on Fordham Rd. only detracts from our message of racial justice & our calls for police reform. Such actions are not consistent with keeping the memory & legacy of those we fight for alive.----------