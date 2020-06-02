George Floyd

George Floyd protests live updates: NYPD officer struck by car amid looting, violence in Bronx

By Eyewitness News
TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- A pattern of violence continued in New York City overnight, despite the 11 o'clock curfew that expired at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

This time the violence spread into the Bronx, with fires, looting and officers attacked.

Cellphone video circulating on social media showed a sergeant struck at the intersection of Walton Avenue and East 170th Street in Tremont.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday as the officer was responding to reports of break-ins nearby.

And those break-ins happened in multiple locations in the borough.

Police with helmets on were seen marching down Burnside Avenue after reports of people throwing objects at officers as other set fires in the street and looted stores.

Overnight, Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr. spoke out, saying in a statement:

This is not who we are, we are better than this! This is not how we seek justice! What we saw on Fordham Rd. only detracts from our message of racial justice & our calls for police reform. Such actions are not consistent with keeping the memory & legacy of those we fight for alive.

RELATED STORIES:

SoHo like a war zone after looters go on rampage

Search for vandals who spray painted St. Patrick's Cathedral
President Trump takes shelter in White House bunker

Mayor de Blasio's daughter arrested during protests in NYC

Sunday's protests largely peaceful until night came

NYPD vehicle drives into group of Brooklyn protesters

Video shows NYPD officer shoving woman to ground during Floyd protests

PHOTOS: George Floyd protests erupt into violence in NYC


Minneapolis Park Police release bodycam footage near George Floyd's in-custody death

3 people, including Catskills woman, face federal charges in Molotov police attacks: source

Brooklyn protests: Calls for review of violent protests, police response; hundreds arrested

1 federal officer killed, 1 critically hurt near California protest in 'act of domestic terrorism'

Derek Chauvin, police officer accused in George Floyd's death, charged with murder

Mayor de Blasio urges protesters to remain peaceful, socially distant

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxtremontofficer injuredprotestnypdbronx newsvandalismbrooklyn newsgeorge floydviolencepolice brutalitypolicenyc newsmanhattan news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
NYC curfew ends, earlier start set for tonight after more looting
NYPD lieutenant struck on the head with brick during protests
One of NYC's top cops takes a knee, hugs George Floyd protesters
NYC curfew in place, looting erupts across Manhattan
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC curfew ends, earlier start set for tonight after more looting
Looters strike luxury shops around NYC before curfew sets in
One of NYC's top cops takes a knee, hugs George Floyd protesters
AccuWeather: Comfortable but cloudy on Tuesday
New Jersey to enter Stage 2 of reopening on June 15
Floyd Mayweather will pay for George Floyd's funeral, sources say
NYPD lieutenant struck on the head with brick during protests
Show More
Medical examiner: Floyd's heart stopped while restrained
George Floyd protests spread throughout Long Island
7 On Your Side tips for stimulus payment debit cards
Protests could spark uptick in COVID-19 cases, health experts warn
3 charged in Molotov cocktails toss: 2 attorneys, 1 agitator
More TOP STORIES News