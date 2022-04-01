Will Smith resigns from Academy following backlash over Chris Rock slap

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11688489" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The best actor winner for "King Richard" apologized to Chris Rock in an Instagram post for slapping the comedian onstage at the 2022 Oscars.

LOS ANGELES -- Will Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as he faces possible punishment over slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.Smith released the following statement Friday afternoon:The news comes just two days after the Academy's leadership board met to start disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations against the group's standard of conduct.On Sunday, Smith strode from his front-row Dolby Theatre seat on to the stage and smacked Rock, who had made a joke at the expense of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Moments later, he went on to win the best actor award for his role in "King Richard."Rock, who was about to present Oscar for best documentary, declined to file charges when asked by police. He has only briefly addressed the attack publicly, saying at one comedy concert in Boston this week that he was still "kind of processing what happened."Smith shocked the theater crowd and viewers at home when he took the stage after Rock joked: "Jada, I love you. 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it."Pinkett Smith, who suffers from the hair loss condition alopecia, had a closely shaved head similar to that of Demi Moore in the original movie.