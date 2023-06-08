2 lost hikers found in Dutchess County thanks to sheriff's office's drone

DUTCHESS COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Two lost hikers were rescued in Dutchess County thanks to the use of the Sheriff's Office's drone.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Patrol, ATV Unit, and UAS Drone Unit responded to Stissing Mountain Train Head off Hicks Road around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies and members of the fire department coordinated on the ground with the Sheriff's Department's UAS Drone operators who quickly located the lost hikers.

The Sheriff's Office utilized thermal imaging technology from the air to observe the hikers who were approximately 4,000 feet into the woods from their vehicle.

Pine Plains Fire Personnel were then able to escort the hikers to safety.

