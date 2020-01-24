Society

Beloved retired NYPD sgt. dies days short of 107th birthday

(NYPD)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD is mourning one of their own who died just days short of celebrating his 107th birthday.

Retired Sgt. Louie Schlifstein served in the NYPD from 1941-1961.

The NYPD said after his retirement, Schlifstein became a mentor to generations of officers.

"'Uncle Louie' continues to secure a special place in the hearts of so many of our officers," the NYPD said on their Twitter account.

Thank you for your service, Sgt. Schlifstein, you will be missed!



