Police seek suspect who fatally shot 18-year-old on Lower East Side

Officials say the teen collapsed in front of a smoke shop and was rushed to a nearby hospital when police arrived. He was pronounced dead shortly after. Johny Fernandez reports.

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An 18-year-old man was shot and killed on the Lower East Side Sunday.

Officials say the victim was found on Rivington Street just before 1 a.m.

Video shows police rushing to the scene to aid the victim. The teen was shot in the neck, authorities said.

He collapsed in front of a smoke shop and was rushed to a nearby hospital when police arrived. Officials say the teen was pronounced dead shortly after.

Residents in the area spoke out about their safety after this shooting.

"Ready to duck, ready to get out of here, ready to run because this is a bad neighborhood. I thought it was a firecracker, but this was something different. When I turned the corner, I see my man on the floor," one man said.

Police have not released a motive in the shooting and have not said if the victim was targeted. The investigation is ongoing.

