Man critically hurt in hit and run crash in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A hit and run crash in Lower Manhattan Thursday morning critically injured a man on a scooter.
The 39-year-old man was traveling southbound on Pearl Street when he was struck just after 2:30 a.m.
As the victim approached the Brooklyn Bridge exit ramp, he was hit by a black SUV exiting the bridge.
The driver of the SUV left the scene.
The scooter rider was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical but stable condition with head and body trauma.
