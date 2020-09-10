Man critically hurt in hit and run crash in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A hit and run crash in Lower Manhattan Thursday morning critically injured a man on a scooter.The 39-year-old man was traveling southbound on Pearl Street when he was struck just after 2:30 a.m.As the victim approached the Brooklyn Bridge exit ramp, he was hit by a black SUV exiting the bridge.The driver of the SUV left the scene.The scooter rider was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical but stable condition with head and body trauma.----------