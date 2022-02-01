LIVE | Lunar New Year Firecrackers Festival

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11526789" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Christina Huang lobbied for Asian American history to be taught in public schools, and her hard work has paid off and is now law in New Jersey. CeFann Kim reports on this story.

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Lunar New Year Firecrackers Festival gets underway in Chinatown to welcome in the Year of the Tiger.The festival is taking place at Sara Roosevelt Park on Tuesday morning.The celebration is expected to include parades, live music, fireworks, lion dance performances, food and more.The festival lasts around 40 days, and in China, the country observes a seven-day-long state holiday.The Chinese Zodiac, a system that has existed in Chinese culture for more than 2,000 years, dictates which animal represents a given year.The cycle repeats every 12 years, and 2022 is Year of the Tiger.Here are the 12 zodiac animals in order with accompanying years:2023: Year of the Rabbit2024: Year of the Dragon2025: Year of the Snake2026: Year of the Horse2027: Year of the Goat2028: Year of the Monkey2029: Year of the Rooster2030: Year of the Dog2031: Year of the Pig2032: Year of the Rat2033: Year of the OxThe NYPD has announced stepped up patrols throughout the neighborhood as crowds gather to mark the Lunar New Year.The enhanced security comes in response to an uptick in crimes targeting Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. Last year there was a 361% increase in anti-Asian hate crimes in NYC.----------