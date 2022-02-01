LIVE | Lunar New Year Firecrackers Festival

The festival is taking place at Sara Roosevelt Park on Tuesday morning.
The celebration is expected to include parades, live music, fireworks, lion dance performances, food and more.
The festival lasts around 40 days, and in China, the country observes a seven-day-long state holiday.
The Chinese Zodiac, a system that has existed in Chinese culture for more than 2,000 years, dictates which animal represents a given year.
The cycle repeats every 12 years, and 2022 is Year of the Tiger.
Here are the 12 zodiac animals in order with accompanying years:
2023: Year of the Rabbit
2024: Year of the Dragon
2025: Year of the Snake
2026: Year of the Horse
2027: Year of the Goat
2028: Year of the Monkey
2029: Year of the Rooster
2030: Year of the Dog
2031: Year of the Pig
2032: Year of the Rat
2033: Year of the Ox
The NYPD has announced stepped up patrols throughout the neighborhood as crowds gather to mark the Lunar New Year.
The enhanced security comes in response to an uptick in crimes targeting Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. Last year there was a 361% increase in anti-Asian hate crimes in NYC.
