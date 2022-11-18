Macy's unveils famed animated holiday windows

HERALD SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The holidays have arrived in Herald Square.

Macy's unveiled its famed animated holiday windows on Thursday night.

The theme this year - celebrating togetherness and nostalgia.

Each window showcases a different world crafted with core materials like gingerbread, yarn, flannel, and wood.

You can also see a reindeer named 'Tiptoe' and her woodland friends.

The window displays will be open through the new year.

