Macy's unveils famed animated holiday windows

HERALD SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The holidays have arrived in Herald Square.
Macy's unveiled its famed animated holiday windows on Thursday night.
The theme this year - celebrating togetherness and nostalgia.
Each window showcases a different world crafted with core materials like gingerbread, yarn, flannel, and wood.
You can also see a reindeer named 'Tiptoe' and her woodland friends.
The window displays will be open through the new year.
