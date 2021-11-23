Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Street closures, balloon inflation, performers and more

Last year's celebration was made for TV only, but this year's parade will include roughly 8,000 marchers through the streets of Manhattan on Thursday, beginning at 9 a.m.
The spectacle will once again delight New York City spectators and a national television audience with its signature mix of giant character helium balloons, fantastic floats, marching bands, performance groups, celebrities, clowns, and the one-and-only Santa Claus.
Here is everything you need to know about the parade:
PARADE ROUTE
The Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place on Thursday, November 25th, 2021, and will step off from Central Park West and 77th Street at 9 a.m. The procession marches to Columbus Circle, turns onto Central Park South and proceeds down 6th Avenue to West 34th Street. It then turns west and ends at 7th Avenue, in front of Macy's Herald Square.
BALLOON INFLATION
The balloon inflation will take place on Wednesday, November 24th, 2021, from noon to 6 p.m. Spectators may enter the queue at West 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue. Large backpacks, coolers, alcoholic beverages, chairs and umbrellas are expressly prohibited and participants will be screened prior to entering the viewing route. Please note that at the organizer's request all attendees over age 12 must be vaccinated and provide proof to their screeners in order to attend the balloon inflation. Children under 12 years old may attend with a fully vaccinated adult. Attendees will be encouraged to social distance & masks will be required at all times.
Once screened, spectators will enter the inflation viewing area at West 72nd Street and Central Park West. The balloon viewing path winds around the American Museum of Natural History. Spectators exit the viewing area at West 81st Street and Central Park West.
SECURITY REMINDER
No large backpacks, lawn chairs, umbrellas, large coolers or alcoholic beverages will be allowed. Anyone who sees suspicious activity should alert a police officer or call 911. The NYPD's terrorism hotline is 888-NYC-SAFE.
BALLOONS AND FLOATS
A total of 28 floats will wow the in-person crowd. There are six newcomers who will glide along the 2.5-mile route in New York City during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Some of the returning balloons will be Astronaut Snoopy, 'The Boss Baby," "Diary of a Wimpy Kid," Chase from "Paw Patrol," the Pillsbury Doughboy, Red Titan from "Ryan's World," Papa Smurf from "The Smurfs," Sonic the Hedgehog and SpongeBob SquarePants.
CELEBRITY PERFORMERS
There will be new floats led by the cast of "Girls5eva" - Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps - Nelly and Jordan Fisher, while Jon Batiste will be on an alligator-themed float celebrating Louisiana's music, food and culture.
Other celebrities on hand include Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Kelly Rowland, Rob Thomas, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Foreigner, Andy Grammer, Mickey Guyton, Chris Lane, Miss America Camille Schrier, Muppets from "Sesame Street" and the three past and current hosts of "Blue's Clues" - Steve Burns, Donovan Patton and Josh Dela Cruz.
ALSO READ | Thanksgiving travel: What to know ahead of the holiday
ROAD CLOSURES WEDNESDAY
At 7 a.m. West 81st Street and West 77th Street from Central Park West to Columbus Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic.
At 8 a.m. West 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenues will be closed to vehicular traffic.
Additional vehicular traffic closures at noon are as follows:
-Central Park West from West 73rd to 85th Streets
-West 74th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
-West 75th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
-West 76th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
-West 77th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
-West 78th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
-West 80th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
-West 81st Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
-West 82nd Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
-West 83rd Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
-West 84th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
-West 85th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
-Central Park Transverse Road at Central Park West and West 81 St. (both directions)
After 10 p.m., West 81st Street and West 77th Street from Central Park West to Columbus Avenue as well as Central Park West from West 59th Street to West 86th Street will be closed to all traffic. "Broadcast vehicles only" may park beginning at 9 a.m. on the east side of Columbus Avenue from West 77th Street to West 76th Street. All Broadcast Vehicles must be off Columbus Avenue by 11:30 p.m.
ROAD CLOSURES THURSDAY
Formation for the parade will begin at 8 a.m. at the following locations:
-West 77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
-West 81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
-Central Park West between West 77th and 86th Streets
The parade will begin at 9 a.m. from Central Park West and West 77th Street and proceed on the following route:
-South on Central Park West to Columbus Circle
-South through E/S Columbus Circle to West 59th Street
-East on West 59th Street to 6th Avenue
-South on 6th Avenue to West 34th Street
-West on West 34th Street to 7th Avenue (dispersal area)
Additional closures are as follows:
-Broadway between West 34th Street and West 41st Street- Midnight to 1 p.m.
-6th Avenue between West 23rd Street and West 42nd Street - 2 a.m. to 1 p.m.
-7th Avenue from West 34th Street and West 42nd Street - 2 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
-West 34th Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue - 10 p.m. (Wed) to 5 p.m.
-West 59th Street E/B between 7th Avenue and Central Park West - Midnight to 2 p.m.
-West 59th Street W/B between 5th Avenue and Central Park West - 2 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-West 35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue - 2 a.m. to 4 p.m.
-West 36th Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue - 2 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-West 37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue - 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-West 38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue - 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-West 8th Avenue between 34th Street and 40th Street - 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
-Broadway between 38th Street and 59th Street - 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
-West 33rd Street between 7th Avenue and 10th Avenue - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-West 39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-West 40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-West 49th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-West 50th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-Central Park 65th Street/ West 66th Street Transverse Roads 7 a.m. until conclusion
Note: From 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. vehicles will not be able to access:
-6th Avenue between West 33rd and West 59th Street
-8th Avenue between West 57th Street and West 59th Street
-8th Avenue between West 33rd and West 40th Streets
-Broadway between West 59th Street and West 57th Street
-Broadway between West 34th and West 40th Streets (only escorted deliveries)
-West 42nd Street between 5th and 8th Avenue
-West 57th Street between 5th and 8th Avenue
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip