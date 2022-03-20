Education

11,000 books given away at 'Magic of Storytelling' event in Chinatown

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

11,000 books given away at 'Magic of Storytelling' event in Chinatown

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Magic of Storytelling is what drew children and their parents to a special event in Chinatown on Saturday.

They lined up outside P.S. 1 for a giveaway of 11 thousand books by the country's two largest teachers' labor unions.

It is part of a program launched in December called 'Reading Opens the World,' that aims to spark a love of reading in children.

One of the partners on the campaign is the non-profit 'First Book,' which has also been partnering with the Walt Disney Company for two decades.

In that time, Disney has donated millions of books to educators who serve kids in need.

For more information on how to donate, head to the 'Magic of Storytelling' website.



Disney is the parent company of WABC-TV.

ALSO READ | Long Island mother gets new lease on life with double lung, heart transplant
t
EMBED More News Videos

Lindsay Salguero-Lopez is a mother, former model, and the first person on Long Island to receive a heart and two lungs from a single donor. Eyewitness News reporter Stacey Sager has her story.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchinatownnew york citymanhattandisneymagic of storytellingreading
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman found dead with throat slashed inside NYCHA complex
2 off-duty corrections officers injured in shooting at Queens bar
NYC Half Marathon set to return Sunday
AccuWeather: Spring arrives
3 Russian cosmonauts arrive at space station in yellow and blue suits
Russians push deeper into Mariupol as locals plead for help
4 US troops die in Norway plane crash; unrelated to Ukraine
Show More
China reports first COVID-19 deaths in more than a year
9/11 museum search for victim photos now down to one
Bronx man murdered after social distancing dispute
New photos show suspect in 87-year-old grandmother's shove death
Two Rikers Island inmates dead in 2 days
More TOP STORIES News