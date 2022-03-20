11,000 books given away at 'Magic of Storytelling' event in Chinatown

They lined up outside P.S. 1 for a giveaway of 11 thousand books by the country's two largest teachers' labor unions.
It is part of a program launched in December called 'Reading Opens the World,' that aims to spark a love of reading in children.
One of the partners on the campaign is the non-profit 'First Book,' which has also been partnering with the Walt Disney Company for two decades.
In that time, Disney has donated millions of books to educators who serve kids in need.
For more information on how to donate, head to the 'Magic of Storytelling' website.
Disney is the parent company of WABC-TV.
