Driver killed after gasoline tanker crashes and burns on I-287 in Mahwah, NJ

MAHWAH, Bergen County (WABC) -- A truck driver is dead after the gasoline tanker he was driving crashed and overturned Saturday morning in Bergen County.

It happened just before 7 a.m. on I-287 South at mile marker 66 in Mahwah.

The fiery crash sent a huge column of thick black smoke into the sky. It could be seen for miles around.

The driver, whose name has not be released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Accident investigators are working to determine what led up to the crash.



Portions of I-287 and Route 17 were closed for hours as crews worked to clean up spilled fuel and clear the wrecked vehicle.

The crash caused extensive delays on I-287 and traffic backups in the Village of Suffern along Lafayette and Orange avenues.

Suffern Police were managing traffic in the Village and Ramapo Police were assisting in nearby Hillburn to expedite traffic back onto the New York State Thruway.

