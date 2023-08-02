Tractor trailer overturns in Mahwah, spilling lemons across highway

The accident happened on Wednesday morning on Route 17. John Del Giorno has the latest from NewsCopter 7.

MAHWAH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Drivers were warned to expect traffic delays after a tractor trailer overturned and sent lemons spilling across the highway.

The crash was reported Wednesday morning on Route 17 near Mountainside Avenue around 10 a.m.

It appears the truck was in the northbound lanes when it went out of control and the container dislodged from the trailer.

It crashed into the overhead sign and the container broke open, spilling lemons into the southbound lanes.

All lanes were closed immediately after the crash but at least one southbound lane of traffic appeared to be moving by noon.

Northbound lanes remain closed.

