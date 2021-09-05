New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signs request for Major Disaster Declaration after Ida impact

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a request for Major Disaster Declaration following the devastation from remnants of Ida.

The request to President Joe Biden seeks federal financial relief for local governments and New Yorkers.

Once approved, the declaration would deliver individual and public assistance to New Yorkers impacted by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

Hochul, who signed the request during a press conference on Sunday, says New Yorkers who have been displaced, including uninsured families, will be eligible for the following:

- Funds for temporary housing assistance
- Crisis counseling
- Unemployment assistance
- Home repairs
- Legal services

A preliminary damage assessment has estimated $50 million in damages to public property and infrastructure from the storm, and at least 1,200 homes sustained serious impact.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
