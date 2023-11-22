Little girl's dream of becoming a cop comes true thanks to Make-A-Wish and West NY Police

WEST NEW YORK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A little girl's big dreams are coming true thanks to the West New York Police Department and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The bad guys in West New York don't stand a chance against the town's newest officer.

Sorianny Vasquez is tenacious and courageous, and she's just 6 years old.

When asked why she wants to be an officer, Vasquez said it's because her mom is going to be one.

Mayor Albio Sires swore Vasquez into the same department her mom is now training to be an officer. It's a dream turned reality for the little girl thanks to the Make a Wish Foundation.

"It can bring back hope, joy, which is needed during the battle of a critical illness," said Michael Dominick of the Make a Wish Foundation.

Vasquez was diagnosed with glycogen storage disease type III when she was 6 months old.

It causes glycogen to build up in the liver and muscles

"Very rough. Extended belly, nose bleeds. My second home was the hospital," Sorianny's mom Ana Vasquez said.

The 6-year-old received a liver transplant in 2021. She's stable now but still gets treatment every three months

Make-A-Wish sent the request, and dozens of police answered the call.

"How can we say no? So simple that we can make her day," said Alehandro Derojas, Director of Public Safety for the West New York Police Department.

Sorianny Vasquez went through the entire process of becoming an officer. Her mother, her hero, was right by her side.

She's expected to graduate from the academy next month.

"God gave me back my child, so this is one way I can give back," Ana Vasquez said.

She's giving back and giving thanks to her community for making her daughter's wish come true.

