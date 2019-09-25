Help Make Breast Cancer a Thing of the Past

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer: ABC7NY asks you to join us, and walk!

The American Cancer Society believes that ALL people deserve a fair and just opportunity to live a longer, healthier life free from breast cancer. Making Strides Against Breast Cancer celebrates survivors and thrivers, and raises funds for lifesaving breast cancer research, advocacy, programs, and services.

Thanks in large part to decades of work and the dollars you help the American Cancer Society raise, a breast cancer diagnosis does not come without hope, and the breast cancer journey is not one that has to be traveled alone. The American Cancer Society couldn't do all it does; work to save lives, provide free lodging, answer your calls 24 hours a day,/7 days a week/365 days a year, and fund groundbreaking research, without the support of the many sponsors who have joined with us on this mission to end breast cancer.

Cancer is a disease that affects everyone, but it doesn't affect everyone equally. Factors like racism, discrimination, poverty, lack of access to healthy and affordable food, and geographical location all impact a person's ability to prevent, find, treat, and survive cancer.

We can't end breast cancer alone. We can't end breast cancer with just hope. We can't end breast cancer just by walking. We need you to help end breast cancer by taking action!

We invite you to join forces with us, the American Cancer Society - the nation's nonprofit leader working tirelessly to end breast cancer as we know it.

Sign up for Making Strides today at www.MakingStridesWalk.org/nyc

Making Strides: FAQ

What day is the Making Strides of Central Park walk?

The walk will take place on Sunday, October 16th, 2022.

What time does the walk begin and end?

Check in begins at 7:30AM. The first of the rolling starts begins at 8:00AM and ends at 10:15AM. The overall event concludes at 12:00PM.

Do I need a bib number? Is there a specific wave time for me to start?

There are no bib numbers. We highly recommend that all walkers register for the walk either online or in-person on walk day.

Where is the Making Strides of Central Park walk located within the park?

The walk starts and ends at the Bandshell from the 72nd Street Transverse. We high encourage walkers to enter from E 72nd Street but you can still access our walk by entering the park at W 72nd Street.

Is there a registration fee to participate in the walk?

No, there is not registration fee to participating in any Making Strides event, but we encourage you make a self-donation and ask your network to support your efforts.

How many miles is the walk?

4 miles

Is there a designated route for the walk?

Yes, the walk route is structured with barricades and delineators to guide you throughout the route. For your safety and the safety of those in the parks that day, WALKERS ARE NOT PERMITTED TO WALK OUTSIDE THE DESIGNATED ROUTE. Volunteers will be stationed along the route to cheer you on and answer questions you may have.

Is parking available?

There is no designated parking available for participants on walk day. We encourage drivers to park in a local parking garage or take mass transportation.

Are children allowed on walk day?

Yes, we love to have our little Striders out there! This is a day to bring family and friends of all ages together to stand against breast cancer.

Is the route accessible for stroller, walkers, wheelchairs, etc.?

Yes, our walk is accessible to strollers, walkers, and wheelchairs. People of all ages are encouraged to come spend the day with us in the park and walk!

Can someone register the day of the walk?

Yes, participants who didn't have a chance to register prior to the walk can do so at our Check-In tent.

Will the walk be cancelled and/or rescheduled if it rains?

No, the walk will not be cancelled or rescheduled if it rains. Our event takes place rain or shine. In the case of a state emergency and/or extreme weather, the American Cancer Society will send out mass communication to our participants with further details.

Do you accept credit card donations on walk day?

Yes, we encourage walkers to make an event day donation whether it's through credit card, cash, or check.

Can I hand in donations at the walk? Will these donations be applied towards my team and/or personal fundraising?

Yes, you can hand in donations at the walk. Due to the high volume of donations received that day we do not have the man power to apply those funds directly to your team and/or personal fundraising efforts. All donations turned in the day of will go towards the Making Strides of Central Park overall event goal.

