Moustafa Hasan said he was right next to Malcolm X in the last moments of his life and believes the gunman was working with police

Key witness speaks out for 1st time after assassination of Malcolm X

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New details were revealed Tuesday in the investigation into the death of Malcolm X from a man who said he witnessed the assassination.

Moustafa Hasan has not spoken out since the death of the Civil Rights leader and said he believes the gunman was working with police.

Hasan said he was right next to Malcolm X in the last moments of his life in February of 1965.

In photos, Hasan is seen kneeling down next to Malcolm X after he was shot and walking along his stretcher as he was taken to the hospital.

He said Malcolm X's supporters surrounded the gunman and beat him outside the Audubon ballroom. Hasan said when police showed up, officers tried to protect the shooter.

Hasan said he was never interviewed by police or called to testify.

"In my belief, they were the perpetrators, and they knew more than I did as a consequence of being the perpetrators of the event," said Hasan. "Why would I have gone to them?"

In February, the family of Malcolm X filed a 100-million-dollar lawsuit against all law enforcement agencies involved in the case.

The NYPD has not responded to the latest allegations.

In February, attorneys filed a notice of claim with intent to sue government agencies and the NYPD for the alleged assassination and fraudulent concealment of evidence surrounding Malcolm X's murder.

Three men were convicted in Malcolm X's death but two were exonerated last year.

