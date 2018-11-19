Male human remains found in duffel bag in Yonkers

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) --
Police are investigating after male human remains were found in a duffel bag in Yonkers Monday.

The discovery was made around noon outside a Wells Fargo Bank on Odell Avenue.

Officers located the bag on the west side of the building, adjacent to a garbage dumpster.

Responders tested the air quality for the presence of a possible explosive device and with negative results began to inspect the contents of the bag. They then opened the bag make the gruesome discovery.

The area was cordoned off, and a criminal investigation was initiated.

Yonkers police investigators will work closely with the Westchester County Medical Examiner's Office in an effort to determine the identity of the victim, the cause of death, and the possible location of occurrence.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Yonkers Police Detective Division at (914) 377-7724. All calls will remain confidential.

