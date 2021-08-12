Teenage girl shot at mall in Danbury, Connecticut

Gunfire erupted just after 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Danbury Fair Mall.
Investigators say the violence broke out after an argument between a group of people.
It triggered a lockdown.
Police said the teenage victim was alert and conscious after being shot in the upper chest.
She does not appear to be the intended target.
No arrests have been made.
