Teenage girl shot at mall in Danbury, Connecticut

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- A 16-year-old girl is recovering after being shot at a mall in Connecticut.

Gunfire erupted just after 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Danbury Fair Mall.

Investigators say the violence broke out after an argument between a group of people.

It triggered a lockdown.



Police said the teenage victim was alert and conscious after being shot in the upper chest.

She does not appear to be the intended target.

No arrests have been made.

----------
