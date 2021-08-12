Teenage girl shot at mall in Danbury, Connecticut

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10945014" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 19-month-old infant is dead after being mauled by the family dog in Brooklyn. It happened Tuesday night at a home in Flatbush.

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- A 16-year-old girl is recovering after being shot at a mall in Connecticut.Gunfire erupted just after 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Danbury Fair Mall.Investigators say the violence broke out after an argument between a group of people.It triggered a lockdown.Police said the teenage victim was alert and conscious after being shot in the upper chest.She does not appear to be the intended target.No arrests have been made.----------