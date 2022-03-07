1 injured in shooting at Long Island mall

The 911 call came over just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
The victim was shot in the leg outside a Famous Footwear and was taken to the hospital.
Police said he was shot in front of the counter and took cover behind the counter.
Authorities believe the victim and the suspect knew each other and there was a slight verbal altercation before the shooting.
The mall went into immediate lockdown after the shooting.
Police are interviewing witnesses and a possible person of interest.
Few other details were released.
