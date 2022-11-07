Nicole Malliotakis, Max Rose face off in rematch for 11th Congressional district

Republican Nicole Malliotakis is facing off against Max Rose again in District 11. Darla Miles has more.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Democrats outnumber Republicans more than 2-1 across New York State, and in NYC, the number is 7-1.

Currently every NYC Congressional district is represented by a Democrat - except for one: the 11th, which includes all of Staten Island and some parts of southern Brooklyn.

Republican Nicole Malliotakis represents the district. Two years ago she narrowly defeated incumbent Democrat Max Rose and now the two are facing off once again.

Two years ago, Rose gave an emotional farewell speech to Congress but he clearly hopes that goodbye was not final.

The aspiring Democratic comeback is embroiled in a scrappy rematch for the 11th Congressional district with the person who unseated him.

"Nicole Malliotakis could have stopped shootings like this. Instead, she voted against an assault weapons ban and background checks," a Rose TV campaign ad claims

"There are some people who love Max Rose's pro-crime agenda. The very people who belong behind bars," a Malliotakis campaign ad claims.

RELATED: What to know about voting in the Midterm Elections in NY, NJ, and CT

Both candidates are blazing along the campaign trail, just days before they face off again in the Midterm Election.

Their positions on the most pressing issues like inflation, abortion and crime more or less fall along party lines.

Malliotakis and Rose made their case to voters on "Up Close with Bill Ritter" last month.

RELATED | Up Close: Nicole Malliotakis, Max Rose discuss abortion, asylum seeker crisis, election results

"We have seen the pendulum swing too far to the left and we are seeing under one party Democrat rule, at the federal level and the state level multiple crisis form," Malliotakis said.

"We've got to tackle head on the crisis of public safety and affordability in the United States," Rose said.

The margins in the race are just as slim as they were two years ago. However this is their first bout in the newly redrawn 11th Congressional district - creating a gripping cliffhanger for Election Day.

GO VOTE | Here's what you need to know to vote early in New York, New Jersey in 2022 election

