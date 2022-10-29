Here's what you need to know to vote early in New York, New Jersey in 2022 election

Early voting in New York and New Jersey runs through November 6. Election Day is November 8.

Early voting began Saturday in New York and New Jersey.

Early voting for the general election began Saturday in New York and New Jersey. Here's what you need to know.

Election Day is November 8.

New York early voting information

All registered voters are eligible to cast their ballot early through November 6.

How can I check my voter registration status in New York?

Voters can check their registration status at the Board of Elections website.

Where can I vote early in New York?

To find when and where you can vote early, check your County Board of Elections website.

New York voters can call 1-800-367-8683 with any other questions.

New Jersey early voting information

All registered voters are eligible to cast their ballot early through November 6.

How can I check my voter registration status in New Jersey?

Voters can check their registration status at the Division of Elections website.

Where can I vote early in New Jersey?

You can cast your ballot at any of your county's designated in-person early voting locations which can be found here.

New Jersey voters can call 1-877-658-6837 with any other questions.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip