Here's what you need to know to vote early in New York, New Jersey in 2023 election

Early voting in New York and New Jersey runs through November 5. Election Day 2023 is November 7.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- No presidential, governor or mayoral races on the ballot this Election Day, but many local races are taking place including New York City Council.

You can find more about the city elections and check your ballet on the NYC votes website.

Early voting for the general election begins Saturday (October 28) in New York and New Jersey.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 7.

New York voting information

All registered voters are eligible to cast their ballot early through Sunday, November 5.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7, and polls are open from 6:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

How can I check my voter registration status in New York?

Voters can check their registration status at the Board of Elections website.

Where can I vote early in New York?

Residents of New York City can find their polling location here.

To find when and where you can vote early in other parts of the state, check your County Board of Elections website.

Absentee Ballot

New York voters can still request an absentee ballot in person at their county board of elections until November 6, 2023.

New York voters can call 1-800-367-8683 with any other questions.

New Jersey voting information

All registered voters are eligible to cast their ballot early through Sunday, November 5.

The state's nine-day early voting locations will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Early voting is open on Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m..

In-Person Voting takes place on Election Day, November 7, from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Go to Vote.NJ.Gov for your polling place, listed on the Polling Locations page.

How can I check my voter registration status in New Jersey?

Voters can check their registration status at the Division of Elections website.

Where can I vote early in New Jersey?

You can cast your ballot at any of your county's designated in-person early voting locations which can be found here.

Apply for a vote-by-mail ballot

Please contact your county clerk to submit a request for a vote-by-mail ballot. If you would like to receive your ballot by mail you must request your ballot not less than 7 days before an election. Otherwise, you can pick it up in person at your county clerk's office.

You can use a vote-by-mail ballot and return it one of the following ways:

Mail: Vote-by-mail ballots sent through the mail must be postmarked by Election Day and received by the county Board of Elections on or before the sixth day after the close of the polls.

Secure Ballot Drop Box: Secure Ballot Drop Box: Place it in one of your county's secure ballot drop boxes by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. Drop box locations can be found at Vote.NJ.Gov .

Board of Elections Office: Deliver it in person to your county's Board of Elections Office by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. County Election Officials' contact information can be found at Vote.NJ.Gov .

New Jersey voters can call 1-877-658-6837 with any other questions.

