What to know about early voting in New York, NYC for primary elections

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Early voting gets underway across New York City and New York State on Saturday.

The primary election for federal, state and local offices takes place on June 25 and early voting will take place between June 15 and June 23.

The deadline to register to vote or request a ballot by mail is Saturday, June 15.

How can I check my voter registration status in New York?

Voters can check their registration status at the Board of Elections website.

Where can I vote early in New York?

Residents of New York City can find their polling location here.

The city has provided more information on early voting hours and poll sites.

To find when and where you can vote early in other parts of the state, check your County Board of Elections website.

New York voters can call 1-800-367-8683 with any other questions.

The general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 5. New Yorkers can also vote early in the general election between Oct. 26 and Nov. 3.

