What to know about voting in the Midterm Elections in NY, NJ, and CT

Information to know if voting in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on Election Day, November 8, 2022

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022!

Below are answers to frequently asked questions and resources for voters in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

When are polls open?

New York

Polls will be open from 6:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Election Day

New Jersey

Vote in person at your polling place, from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.

Connecticut

Polls in Connecticut are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any elector standing in line at the polls at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

How do I register to vote?

Voter registration for this election has passed in all 3 states. Election Day registration is allowed in Connecticut if certain eligibility requirements are met. For more information, visit the specific state's voter registration page:

Where do I vote?

Is early voting possible?

Early voting occurs in New York between Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, November 6. Hours vary based on county and polling location, which can be found at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov. If you live in New York City, you can also call 1-866-VOTE-NYC.

All registered voters in New Jersey can cast their ballot in person, using a voting machine, during in-person early voting period prior to Election Day. In-Person Early Voting locations will be open from at least 10 am to 8 pm on Mondays through Saturdays, and from at least 10 am to 6 pm on Sundays. No appointment is necessary. Find your county's locations at VOTE.NJ.GOV.

Connecticut is one of four states without an early voting option.

Can I vote by absentee ballot?

The deadline for requesting a ballot by mail has passed in New York, but voters can still apply for one at their local county elections office until Monday, November 7, 2022.

If voting by absentee ballot in New York, voters may return it one of these 4 ways:

1) Put it in the mail ensuring it receives a postmark no later than November 8th.

2) Bringing it to your County Board of Elections Office no later than November 8th by 9pm.

3) Bringing it to an early voting poll site in your county between October 29th and November 6th.

4) Bring it to a poll site in your county on November 8th by 9pm.

The deadline has also passed to request a ballot by mail in New Jersey but you can still get one at a county clerk's office up until 3:00 p.m. the day before election.

After you complete your Vote-By-Mail Ballot, return your ballot by one of three ways:

1) Mail it back

2) Place it in one of the Secure Ballot Drop Box Locations in your New Jersey county

3) Return it to your County Board of Elections Office.

Ballots must be postmarked or placed in a drop box on or before 8:00 p.m. Election Day.

Connecticut law allows voters to receive an absentee ballot if they cannot appear at their assigned polling place on Election day because of active service in the Military, absence from the town, sickness, religious tenets forbid secular activity on the day of the election, duties as an election official at a polling place other than their own during all of the hours of voting, or physical disability. Connecticut residents can request a ballot up until the day before the election.

Voters in Connecticut can return the ballot by mail or in person. Only complete absentee ballots received before the close of polls on the day of the election will be counted.

Where can I find more information online?

Where can I report election problems

Voters in New York who encounter any difficulties can call the attorney general's election protection hotline at 1-866-390-2992 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., submit complaints online or email election.hotline@ag.ny.gov.

In New Jersey, report a potential election crime or incident of voter fraud by calling 1-877-NJ-VOTER.

In Connecticut, report problems at the polls by calling 1-866-733-2463.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip