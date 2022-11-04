Watch Sunday: Midterm Election 2022 preview special

Watch our Eyewitness News Election preview on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. on Channel 7, here and wherever you stream ABC 7 New York

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Join us Sunday for a special election edition of Eyewitness News as we preview Election Day 2022.

When you cast your ballot on Tuesday, you will be voting in one of the more consequential midterm elections.

There is no question our country is more polarized than ever, division that has been percolating for years.

Inflation, abortion, and gun violence are some of the key issues that in one way or another are all on the ballot this year.

We will explore where the candidates stand on these key issues to help you make better informed for Election Day.

Right now, the U.S. Senate is in 50-50 deadlock but it is controlled by the Democrats because Vice President Kamala Harris casts any tie-breaking vote.

34 Senate seats are up for grabs on Tuesday.

As for the House of Representatives, Democrats currently hold a slim majority of 222 seats to 213.

All 435 congressional seats are up for grabs, as they are every two years, and there are tight battles across the country including several here in our area.

There are gubernatorial races in both New York and Connecticut.

In New York, the race between Gov. Kathy Hochul, the Democratic incumbent, and Congressman Lee Zeldin, the Republican challenger is seen a tight race.

