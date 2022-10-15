Up Close: Nicole Malliotakis, Max Rose discuss abortion, asylum seeker crisis, election results

Bill Ritter interviewed Nicole Malliotakis and Max Rose for this week's episode of Up Close.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, Bill Ritter interviews the candidates for New York's 11th Congressional district, Republican incumbent Nicole Malliotakis and Democrat Max Rose.

The 11th, which includes parts of Staten Island and Brooklyn, has been a swing district.

It's the only New York City Congressional seat held by a Republican after Malliotakis beat Rose two years ago.

The pair is set for a rematch at the general election on November 8.

Ahead of the vote, Bill Ritter sat down with both candidates to get their perspective on several issues facing the city, state, and country including abortion, the asylum seeker crisis, and election results.

