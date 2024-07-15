Up Close: Former New York governor weighs in on state of President Biden's campaign

In this edition of Up Close, we have more on the growing calls for Biden to step down from his re-election campaign, and also get a former New York governor's take on what this all means.

In this edition of Up Close, we have more on the growing calls for Biden to step down from his re-election campaign, and also get a former New York governor's take on what this all means.

In this edition of Up Close, we have more on the growing calls for Biden to step down from his re-election campaign, and also get a former New York governor's take on what this all means.

In this edition of Up Close, we have more on the growing calls for Biden to step down from his re-election campaign, and also get a former New York governor's take on what this all means.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- President Joe Biden says he's in the race to stay, but not every Democrat is backing him.

In this edition of Up Close, we have more on the growing calls for Biden to step down from his re-election campaign, and also get a former New York governor's take on what this all means.

New Jersey Congresswoman Mikie Sherill is one of nearly a dozen Democrats in Congress who have publicly thanked Biden for his service but say he should not be running for a second term. Many of the Democratic leaders are publicly saying the decision to run is up to President Biden.

Actor George Clooney, who has been a big fundraiser for Democrats, also called for President Biden to bow out.

Joining us is former New York Governor David Paterson, a Democrat who is no stranger to the intrigue of New York and national politics, and who has his pulse on Democratic politics and the party's leaders.

Meanwhile, a new poll by ABC News late last week shows that despite all the hang wringing, the race for president is virtually tied.

ABC News Political Director Rick Klein takes a closer look.

And as the Democrats ponder over what to do about their nominee, Republicans will gather in Milwaukee to nominate former President Donald Trump as their candidate.

Bill Ritter spoke to Republican Congressman Mike Lawler of New York.

Up Close airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE UP CLOSE PODCAST

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here

WATCH: Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close