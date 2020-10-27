Man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend, dumping body near highway

Investigators say 29-year-old Goey Charles strangled 29-year-old Vanessa Pierre, whose family said was six months pregnant.
Her unborn baby could not be saved.
Pierre, of Hempstead, Long Island, was discovered early Friday morning along Horace Harding Expressway in Bayside. She had bruising around her neck and a black eye, and she was found face down.
Police say she was wearing red pajamas, an orange T-shirt, and one sock. Gray sweatpants were wrapped around her neck.
"This is a heartbreaking case," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. "A pregnant woman was allegedly killed by this defendant, the father of her unborn child. Her family is devastated. The defendant is in custody and will answer for his alleged actions."
Katz said that on Friday, October 23, at about 2:50 a.m., video surveillance shows Charles pull over at 216-07 Horace Harding Expressway, exit a 2019 Dodge Challenger registered to the victim, and move to the backseat.
There, Katz said Pierre could be seen moving on the video footage.
Soon afterwards, all movement stopped, and the victim appeared to lay across the backseat motionless.
At approximately 4:38 a.m., Katz said Charles was observed exiting the vehicle and then allegedly dragging the body out of the car before dropping her onto the sidewalk.
According to the charges, he then left her dying on the side of the roadway, returned to the vehicle, and fled the scene.
The medical examiner is trying to determine the cause of her death, and the investigation is ongoing.
Charles, of Rochelle Court in Uniondale, is charged with second-degree murder and faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.
