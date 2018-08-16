Man accused of pretending to be landlord to scam Westchester County victims out of money

MOUNT PLEASANT, Westchester County (WABC) --
Authorities arrested a man accused of pretending to be a landlord and stealing money from unsuspecting victims in Westchester County.

Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department said they arrested 43-year-old Jeffrey Pena, of Thornwood, on Thursday.

Authorities say he would find his victims by passing out fliers at laundromats around the county.

Police say he would collect two months of rent as a deposit, claim the apartment was no longer available and then refuse to return the money.

Pena allegedly targeted undocumented immigrants and would threaten to notify immigration officials if the victims asked for a refund.

The suspect has been under investigation since 2017 and is facing eight counts of scheme to defraud.

Police are asking any other potential victims to come forward -- regardless of their citizenship status.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at (914) 741-2386.

