Man accused of sex abuse, texting young girls in Suffolk County

HUNTINGTON STATION, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A man in Suffolk County is accused of sexually abusing a young girl and sending inappropriate messages to another.Thomas Costas, 50, will be arraigned Tuesday.Police say last week, an 11-year-old girl in Huntington Station reported that she received numerous inappropriate texts from Costas this year.She said she received the texts between January and July 2020.A woman then came forward accusing Costas of sexually assaulting her over the course of three years, starting when she was just 10 years old in 2007.Costas was charged with course of sexual conduct against a child 2nd degree, stalking 4th degree, and endangering the welfare of a child.The investigation is ongoing and detectives are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim to contact Second Squad detectives at 631-852-8252.----------