Man and woman sought in Bronx stabbing; man critically injured

(Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man and woman who allegedly stabbed a man in the Bronx.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday at 149th Street and Brook Avenue in the Mott Haven section.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition.

The woman wanted in the stabbing is described as Hispanic, in her 30s, and wearing black spandex and a flower shirt.

Police describe the man as black and in his 30s. They did not have a description of his clothing.

Both were last seen heading southbound on St. Anne's Avenue.

It isn't clear what led up to the stabbing. The police investigation is ongoing.

