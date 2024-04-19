Man apparently sets himself on fire outside courthouse where Trump is on trial

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A man apparently set himself on fire outside the New York City courthouse where former President Donald Trump is on trial.

Trump was inside the downtown Manhattan courthouse at the time of the fire around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

The person was badly burned and taken away from the scene on a stretcher. It was not immediately clear if the incident was related to the criminal proceedings, where jury selection had just been completed.

Eyewitness News talked to a witness who said the man was holding papers in Collect Pond Park, an area where both protesters and members of the public can gather, when he silently doused himself with gasoline.

"He got himself soaking wet and then pulled out a lighter," the witness said. "It reminded me of what happened in the Vietnam war. I've seen videos of those things."

Police officers ran from all directions to help. A detective tried to smother the man with his coat to extinguish the flames.

Someone then came with a fire extinguisher to get it out. The man was rushed to New-York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in critical condition.

Sources say the man was carrying pamphlets about lots of different subjects that said things like "NYU is a mob front" and "Abolish our criminal government and replace it with one that serves all."

His motivation is not immediately clear per police sources but they are working to determine whether it's political and/or related to the Trump trial.

"At this time there are no public safety threats. Please expect increased traffic congestion in the area as our detectives conduct their investigation," the NYPD said.

NYPD Bomb Squad was sweeping the area out of an abundance of caution.

