WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --A 42-year-old man was arrested in connection to a string of attacks involving FDNY vehicles that were vandalized with swastikas in Manhattan.
The FDNY said Jem R. Ibrahimov, of Manhattan, was apprehended around 8:30 a.m. Saturday while allegedly vandalizing Engine 93/Ladder 45/Battalion 13, a firehouse that was targeted on two separate occasions.
"I commend our Fire Marshals for their great investigative work to apprehend an individual who defaced FDNY facilities and apparatus with hateful symbols and language," said Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro.
The latest incident happened Friday morning, when the rescue vehicles were hit with swastikas and anti-Semitic graffiti in Washington Heights in the same location where they were vandalized on Sunday.
One of the ambulances was vandalized at EMS Station 13 on West 172nd Street, while the other was at Battalion 13/Engine 93/Ladder 45 on West 181 Street.
The ambulances were vandalized at 515 West 181 Street and 501 West 172 Street.
Surveillance video of the suspect
Police confirm six ambulances were vandalized at EMS Station 13, and the FDNY tweeted a picture of the suspect for whom police are searching.
They said he was seen drawing swastikas and scribbled the words "Nazi pigs" on the vehicles about 7 a.m. Sunday at the EMS station on West 172nd Street.
