Brooklyn robbery suspect arrested after escaping NYPD custody by jumping out 2nd-story window

Eyewitness News
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The suspect who jumped out the window of a Coney Island police precinct was caught Saturday morning hiding out at a friend's house in Brooklyn.

Police said Isiah McGill was caught at around 6:30 a.m. and was briefly taken to the hospital before being returned to the 60th Precinct, where he escaped out a second-floor window Thursday afternoon.

His brief flight to freedom garnered him additional charges, including escape and hindering prosecution, to add to the initial arrest for robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
escaped prisonernypdprisonConey IslandBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead after EMT responding to call slams into pedestrians on LI
Lawyer arrested in connection to 2014-2015 NYC rapes
Child critically injured, 4 hospitalized in Bronx apartment fire
3 dead, 4 injured in shooting at bowling alley
Man steals NYPD scooter, leads police on bizarre chase
LI middle school teacher accused of having sex with former student
32-year-old arrested for allegedly posing as high school student
2 FDNY firehouses close due to scabies infections
Show More
Mass transit service changes in NYC this weekend
Yosemite death highlights national parks' struggle during shutdown
Gas, water mains ruptured in Queens construction accident
Vigil held for boy who died from smell of cooking fish
81-year-old with dementia found safe after walking out of nursing home
More News