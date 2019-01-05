CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) --The suspect who jumped out the window of a Coney Island police precinct was caught Saturday morning hiding out at a friend's house in Brooklyn.
Police said Isiah McGill was caught at around 6:30 a.m. and was briefly taken to the hospital before being returned to the 60th Precinct, where he escaped out a second-floor window Thursday afternoon.
His brief flight to freedom garnered him additional charges, including escape and hindering prosecution, to add to the initial arrest for robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.
