Brooklyn robbery suspect escapes NYPD custody by jumping out 2nd-story window

EMBED </>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal reports on the escape from Coney Island.

Eyewitness News
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The search continues Friday morning for the prisoner who escaped police custody in Brooklyn.

The suspect, 36-year-old Isiah McGill, was being questioned around 4 p.m. Thursday at the 60th Precinct in Coney Island in regard to a robbery.

During the course of the investigation, police say he escaped out a second-story window. He was last seen running northbound on West 12th Street.

Police believe he may have entered the Luna Houses, which is across the street, but there was no sign of him.

A search by NYPD helicopters also turned up empty.

Police describe him as a black male, 6-foot-1 and 160 pounds, with black hair. He was last seen wearing a red pants and a red sweatshirt with "GOAT" and "23" on the back.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
escaped prisonernypdprisonConey IslandBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Standoff leads to shots fired by FBI agent in Brooklyn
Fiery Florida crash kills 7, including 5 children
Parents speak out after boy dies from smell of cooking fish
Government shutdown puts tax refunds in limbo
Man tells 911 he killed his family, including 3 children
Boy, 5, walks out of NYC school, ends up on subway platform
Basketball team accused of swapping triplets for foul shots
At least 15 cars stolen or burglarized in New Jersey town
Show More
Man accused of using app to expose self to young girls
Man locked in fast food bathroom sues over 'meals for life' deal
LI mom accused of trying to kill husband with antifreeze
Suspect arrested in NYC caught-on-camera bagel rampage
Pedestrian critically injured in Kips Bay hit-and-run
More News