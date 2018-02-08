PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --Police have arrested a 20-year-old man for damaging a vehicle while celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory Sunday night.
Philadelphia police say the suspect, identified as John Rigsby of Malvern, Pennsylvania, was among a group of seven individuals who flipped a 2017 Nissan Rogue SUV onto its driver's side door, causing dents and scratches.
The incident was caught on camera around 11 p.m. Sunday on Walnut Street in Center City.
Watch video here:
On Tuesday, Rigsby was arrested and charged with Vandalism and related charges.
