VANDALISM

Man, 20, arrested for flipping car during Philadelphia Eagles celebration

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
Police have arrested a 20-year-old man for damaging a vehicle while celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory Sunday night.

Philadelphia police say the suspect, identified as John Rigsby of Malvern, Pennsylvania, was among a group of seven individuals who flipped a 2017 Nissan Rogue SUV onto its driver's side door, causing dents and scratches.

The incident was caught on camera around 11 p.m. Sunday on Walnut Street in Center City.

Watch video here:


On Tuesday, Rigsby was arrested and charged with Vandalism and related charges.
PHOTOS: Fans celebrate Eagles' Super Bowl win
EMBED More News Videos

Video captured the moment a Philadelphia Eagles fan did a trust fall off the awning outside the Ritz Carlton in Center City Philadelphia.



----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Related Topics:
vandalismarrestu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VANDALISM
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
World War II era submarine vandalized in New Jersey
Vandals cause $124K in damage at Long Island golf course
14-year-old arrested after Navy SEAL memorial vandalized
Memorial honoring hero Navy Seal from Long Island vandalized
More vandalism
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
More News