Long Island man arrested for stabbing officer after vehicle crash: Police

Police are searching for the suspects who stole a three-foot-tall Stormtrooper statue from outside a business on Long Island.

PATCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a uniformed police officer following a motor vehicle crash on Long Island.Police say 25-year-old Jonathan Nunez, of Centereach, was driving erratically with no headlights on South Ocean Avenue in Patchogue when an officer activated his overhead lights in an attempt to pull over the vehicle.Nunez's car then crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of South Ocean Avenue and Brook Street.According to authorities, Nunez exited his vehicle following the crash, failed to comply with the officer's commands and engaged in a physical altercation with the officer in the yard of a home.During the altercation, police say Nunez stabbed the officer in the leg.Two good Samaritans and responding officers took Nunez into custody.The officer was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue and then transferred to Stony Brook University Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery for a ruptured artery and is listed in critical condition.Nunez was charged with aggravated assault upon a police officer, driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest. He was admitted to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue and will be arraigned at a later date.The other driver involved in the crash was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.----------