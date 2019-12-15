Man attacked with sharp object on LIRR train

By Eyewitness News
WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A man was rushed to the hospital after being attacked with a sharp object on a Long Island Rail Road train.

The attack happened near the Woodside station shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday.

Officers arrested a 45-year-old man, and charges are pending.

There were other riders on the train, but no one else was injured.

