WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A man was rushed to the hospital after being attacked with a sharp object on a Long Island Rail Road train.
The attack happened near the Woodside station shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday.
Officers arrested a 45-year-old man, and charges are pending.
There were other riders on the train, but no one else was injured.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Man attacked with sharp object on LIRR train
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News