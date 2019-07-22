Gun-waving suspect attempts to shoot woman in seemingly random attack in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A gun-waving suspect was caught on camera in Queens attempting to shoot a woman in a seemingly random attack, and authorities are hoping the surveillance video will lead to an arrest.It happened just before 7 p.m. Friday in front of a residence in the vicinity of 109th Street and 109th Avenue in Jamaica.Authorities say the gunman approached the 45-year-old female victim, displayed a handgun and attempted to discharge it at her.The handgun did not fire, and the suspect fled on foot southbound on 109th Street and then westbound on 109th Avenue.Police say the victim did not know the man and believe this is a random act.It is unclear if the gun was real, officials said, but the suspect appeared to be attempting to make it fire nonetheless.He is described as a black male, last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jean shorts, black socks, and black "Nike" slides. He also had a black shirt wrapped around his head.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------